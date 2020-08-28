Three sentenced in Mississippi child exploitation cases

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Friday, Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch announced sentencing in three cases prosecuted by the Cyber Crime and Public Integrity Divisions of the Attorney General’s Office. The defendants were sentenced on child exploitation charges.

In Lowndes County, James Tracey, 27, pled guilty to one count of child exploitation and was sentenced Friday morning. He was sentenced to 40 years in custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections, with 7 years to serve and 33 years suspended, and will be subject to 5 years post-release supervision. Tracey was ordered to pay a $1,000 assessment to the Mississippi Children’s Trust Fund, $1,000 to the Mississippi Crime Victim’s Compensation Fund, and all court costs.

In Forrest County, Matthew Thomas Lumpkin, 33, pled guilty to one count of child exploitation and was sentenced on Thursday, August 27. He was sentenced to 40 years in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections, with 8 years to serve and the remaining time suspended and will be subject to 5 years post-release supervision. Lumpkin was ordered to pay a $1,000 assessment to the Mississippi Children’s Trust Fund, $1,000 to the Mississippi Crime Victim’s Compensation Fund, and all court costs.

Also in Forrest County, Dylan Gentry, 25, pled guilty to one count of child exploitation and was sentenced on Thursday, August 27. Gentry was sentenced to 25 years in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections, with 6 years to serve and the remaining time suspended and will be subject to 5 years post-release supervision. Gentry was ordered to pay a $1,000 assessment to the Mississippi Children’s Trust Fund, $1,000 to the Mississippi Crime Victim’s Compensation Fund, and all court costs.

The three defendants will be required to register as sex offenders and will be required to serve their sentences day for day without the possibility of parole.

