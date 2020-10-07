Three shot at Vicksburg restaurant on Tuesday

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Vicksburg police are investigating after three people were shot at a restaurant Tuesday night. According to Vicksburg Daily News, the shooting happened around 11:00 p.m. at LD’s Kitchen on Mulberry Street.

Authorities said three people were shot during an altercation, including a security guard. One victim was airlifted to the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson. At last check, the victim was listed in critical condition.

According to authorities, the restaurant has been ordered to close until the owner can meet with Police Chief Milton Moore and Mayor George Flaggs Jr.

If anyone has information about the shooting, call Vicksburg Police at 601-636-2511 or Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477).

