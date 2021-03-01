Three suspects appear in court over deadly nightclub shooting in Claiborne County

CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Three men appeared in court on Monday in connection to a double homicide that happened at a Claiborne County nightclub this weekend. Five others were injured during the shooting.

Roshad Thompson, Warren Young and James D. Williams had their initial hearing before Judge Tameka Irving. They each face two counts of murder and five counts of aggravated assault.

A fourth suspect, Jermaine Boyd, has a warrant for his arrest. He is currently being treated for injuries at the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) in Jackson.

The suspects did not have many words to say when they were escorted into the courtroom, but Williams stated he believes he’s innocent.

The shooting happened at Wilson’s Lounge around 12:30 Saturday morning. Investigators said a fight started inside the club over rap music. Justin Marshall and Garreniesha Gibson died from their injuries.

“Having concealed weapons in an establishment is just wrong in and of itself. Weapons are not intended for that matter. They’re intended for protection, not bringing out to a club. What we wanted to get the understanding out was there’s better ways to get out of violence. That was the main thing,” said Major Troy Kimble, chief investigator.

No bond was set for Thompson, Young and Williams. They’re expected to appear in court again for a preliminary hearing.