Three suspects arrested for separate crimes in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Monday, Jackson police announced three suspects have been arrested for separate crimes in the city.

According to investigators, Zachery Knight, 34, has been charged with shooting into a home related to an incident that happened in June 2020. He was also charged with posting of injurious messages via electronic means related to an August 2020 incident.

Kamran Tucker, 18, has been charged with aggravated assault and possession of a stolen firearm. Police said the shooting happened on Fredrick Avenue last week. A man was injured following a fight. Tucker was also wanted on a foreign felony warrant.

Police also arrested 24-year-old Damian Leach. He has been charged with domestic aggravated assault after several shots were fired at his girlfriend. The incident happened in the 100 block of Elden Way last week.

