Three suspects arrested in Richard Karr Motors armed robbery investigation

WACO, Texas – Through a several-month long investigation, involving assistance from several Waco PD Units and many other agencies, all three suspects in an Aggravated Robbery at Richard Karr Motors have been identified and taken into custody.

The Waco Police Department informed the community about this robbery on January 19. This investigation began when officers learned that three suspects armed with handguns robbed customers and employees of Richard Karr Motors at gunpoint. The suspects then fled the area in a stolen Ford F-250, crashed the vehicle, and fled the area on foot.

On July 18, one juvenile suspect was taken into custody by the Waco PD Street Crimes Unit on six counts of Aggravated Robbery. On July 28, six arrest warrants for Aggravated Robbery were served on a second suspect, 25-year-old Phillip Dewayne Nichols, Jr. in Las Vegas – where he was already in custody on numerous other charges. On September 16, the third suspect, who was also a juvenile at the time of the robbery, was arrested by the Waco PD Gang Unit on six counts of Aggravated Robbery.

The Nolanville Police Department, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office, the Waco PD Crime Scene Unit, the Waco Gang Unit, the Waco PD Street Crimes Unit, and other agencies assisted with this case.

Source: Waco Police Department