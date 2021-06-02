Three teens arrested for shooting into vehicles in Brandon

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Rankin County deputies have arrested three teens in connection with a shooting Tuesday night in Brandon.

The Rankin County Sheriff’s Department received a call from a woman who said her car was shot while driving on Highway 471 near Coon Hunters Road.

Shortly after the first call another citizen reported that their car had also been shot in the same area around the same time. Deputies continued to search area in an attempt to locate the shooter.

Early Wednesday morning deputies located other bullet holes that seem to point to the direction of a nearby house and questioned the homeowner. They were able to locate the firearm believed to have been used in the shooting incidents.

Two of the juveniles will be transported to the Rankin County Juvenile Detention Center where they will appear in front of Rankin County Youth Court Judge Tom Broome. The third will be charged as an adult and held at the Rankin County Adult Detention Center.

Rankin County District Attorney Bubba Bramlett will bring him before Rankin County Court Judge Kent McDaniel for an initial appearance.