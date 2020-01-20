Three teens arrested on capital murder charges in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, two teens were arrested by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force in Gulfport. The teens were arrested on active capital murder warrants in connection to the death of 25-year-old Jamara Quadracus “Drake” Edwards.

A 16-year-old male of Hattiesburg and a 15-year-old female of Gulfport were arrested in the 5000 block of 28th Street in Gulfport on Friday.

Investigators said Edwards was killed on Sunday, January 12, 2020, on Corinne Street. Both teens will be charged as adults.

On Thursday, January 16, 2020, Hattiesburg Police and U.S. Marshals arrested a 17-year-old man in connection to Edwards’ death.

Darrell Smith of Hattiesburg was taken into custody during a traffic stop on Lincoln Road near 40th Avenue.

Darrell Smith; Courtesy: Hattiesburg PD

Smith was also charged with capital murder.