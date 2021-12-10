Three Union women charged with wire fraud, aggravated identity theft

UNION, Miss. (WJTV) – Three Union women appeared in federal court on Friday for charges of wire fraud and aggravated identity theft.

A federal grand jury in Jackson returned an indictment on September 8, 2021, charging Crystal Holliday, 33, Annie J. Blalock, 62, and Ashton Crouthers, 33, with carrying out a scheme using wire fraud and identity theft to access bank accounts of several patrons of the Pearl River Resort in Choctaw, Mississippi.

The defendants are charged in a nine count indictment with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and aggravated identity theft. They made their initial court appearances today before U.S. Magistrate Judge F. Keith Ball.

The case is set for trial on January 24, 2022 in U.S. District Court in Jackson. If convicted, each defendant faces a maximum penalty of twenty years in prison on Counts 1-5 of the indictment and a possible additional consecutive mandatory minimum penalty of two years in prison on Counts 6-9.