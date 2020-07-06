Three wanted for questioning in Brookhaven homicide

BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WHLT) – Brookhaven police said three people are wanted for questioning in connection to a homicide.

The homicide happened on July 3. Police said the individuals were traveling in a 2000 Honda Accord. The vehicle is black and has a Mississippi license plate HNM 8134.

The individuals have been identified as Anson Taylor, Malcolm Tyler and Antowanna Jones.

If you know where they are located, call Brookhave police or the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

