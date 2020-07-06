Three wanted for questioning in Brookhaven homicide

BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WHLT) – Brookhaven police said three people are wanted for questioning in connection to a homicide.
The homicide happened on July 3. Police said the individuals were traveling in a 2000 Honda Accord. The vehicle is black and has a Mississippi license plate HNM 8134.
The individuals have been identified as Anson Taylor, Malcolm Tyler and Antowanna Jones.
If you know where they are located, call Brookhave police or the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.
LATEST STORIES:
- No more delays — July 15 is Tax Day. What to know about the deadline
- Maxwell moved to NY for Epstein-related sex abuse charges
- Warren County supervisors vote to remove former state flag from all county facilities
- Country rocker and fiddler Charlie Daniels dies at age 83
- 357 new coronavirus cases reported in Mississippi