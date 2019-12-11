Thunberg ‘a bit surprised’ to be Time ‘Person of the Year’

MADRID (AP) – Teen activist Greta Thunberg says she was “a bit surprised” to be named Time’s Person of the Year, despite becoming the figurehead of a global youth movement pressing for faster action on climate change.

Thunberg told The Associated Press on Wednesday that she wanted to dedicate the award to all young activists. She is now planning to head home from the U.N. climate conference in Madrid to Sweden for some rest during the holidays.

The 16-year-old said she was hopeful that the message being pushed by her and other activists – that governments need to drastically increase their efforts to combat climate change – is finally getting through.