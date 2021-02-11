Thursday marks another deadline for Mississippi lawmakers

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Thursday marks the second round of legislative deadlines at the Mississippi State Capitol.

House Bill 1095 survived the cut. It addresses the state’s so-called “brain drain.” The bill would provide tax rebates for recent college graduates who choose to live and work in Mississippi.

Another key bill moving forward loosens gun restrictions. House Bill 634 prevents state agencies from enacting their own rules restricting an individual to carry a firearm.

Representative Chris Bell expressed concerns for public safety. He referenced back to the January 6th attack at the U.S. Capitol.

“What stops somebody from walking in a building without being checked by security, shooting off their firearm,” he said.

Almost immediately, legislators’ version of a ‘Medical Cannabis Act’ was moved to the heel of the calendar.

As of now, the teacher pay raise bill is in the hands of the House.