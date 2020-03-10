Tickets for 2020 Mississippi Braves season on sale

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – Single game tickets for the 2020 Mississippi Braves season at Trustmark Park are on sale.

Fans can purchase tickets online, call 888-BRAVES4 or stop by the Trustmark Park Box Office to reserve tickets. The box office is open Monday through Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

The Braves will open their 16th season at Trustmark Park on Thursday, April 9, at 6:35 p.m. against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp. The event will feature opening night fireworks.

The Braves will also offer a reserved general admission ticket for sections 121-124 down the right-field line for only $7 in advance and $10 day-of-game. Berm and standing room tickets are just $5 in advance.