Tickets for Dixie National Rodeo go on sale December 8

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Monday, Mississippi Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson announced the details of the 56th Dixie National Livestock Show and Rodeo, which takes place January 22 through February 21, 2021. This annual event features Mississippi’s youth and open livestock exhibitions, as well as the largest rodeo competition east of the Mississippi River.

The Dixie National Rodeo runs Thursday, February 11, through Wednesday, February 17, 2021, at the Mississippi Coliseum on the State Fairgrounds. The public can purchase tickets for the Rodeo beginning Tuesday, December 8, at 10:00 a.m.

“During this week, as the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo is ongoing in Texas, I want to invite everyone to come out to the greatest show on dirt next year in February at the Mississippi State Fairgrounds,” said Commissioner Gipson. “The annual Dixie National Livestock Show and Rodeo will include all the usual events, like the palomino show, Dixie Queen pageant and Junior Sale of Champions in addition to the rodeo. I’m excited to announce that this year we will host an agricultural and vendor expo in the new Mississippi Trade Mart for the very first time at the Dixie National.”

Tickets will be limited due to public health guidance. Sanitization stations and safe practices signage will be posted throughout the facility. Applicable public health guidance will be observed regarding social distancing and masks.

Tickets to the daily Dixie National Rodeo competitions and concerts go on sale for Fan Club members at 10:00 a.m. today, December 7, through Tuesday, December 8, at 10:00 a.m. Tickets will be available to the general public online and at the Coliseum Box Office beginning Tuesday, December 8, at 10:00 a.m.

To purchase tickets to the Dixie National Rodeo, visit www.ticketmaster.com/dixie-national-rodeo-tickets/artist/848320.

