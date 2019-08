A murder suspect from a 2018 fatal shooting was arrested and charged by the Jackson Police Department.

A man by the name of Tijag Cowart, 27, is charged with two counts of murder.

According to JPD, Cowart was arrested this past weekend about a shooting which occurred in August of 2018. Nathaniel Allen and Kenyatte McGee were fatally wounded on West Street inside of a pickup truck.

Cowart remains in custody, as he awaits his initial court appearance this morning.

The investigation is ongoing.