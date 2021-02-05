Tim Howard resigns as City of Jackson’s attorney

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Councilman Ashby Foote told 12 News Tim Howard is resigning as the City of Jackson’s attorney.
According to Foote, the mayor will appoint a new city attorney, and the city council will confirm the nominee.
Below is a statement from Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba:
It is with great regret that I share that City Attorney Timothy Howard has made the decision to move on from the City of Jackson and tendered his resignation. Tim has been an integral part of this administration over the last four years. We are saddened to see him go, but wish him the greatest of success in his future endeavors. We will work over the next few weeks to identify his replacement and engage in a transition.Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba