Timeless Therapy: The Power of Music

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – We’ve talked about how seeing images and videos of police brutality affect the personal mental health of people in the black community. Several people in the Jackson community said music has always been a remedy to help people feel good.

Recent protests across the country calling for justice and fair treatment of black people in America is like déjà vu to many. It’s always been a fight since the Civil Rights Era when Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and countless others led marches across the nation.

During these times, there was always music: Marvin Gaye’s “What’s Going On,” Aretha Franklin’s “Respect,” and James Brown’s “I’m Black and I’m Proud.”

“Those are messages that kind of resonate with us that tell our peers and tell a young audience what is going on right now and why it’s so important that we must pursue to do what we need to do to make change happen,” said Phillip Rollins, DJ and owner of Offbeat Jackson.

Rollins said during this time of protests and COVID-19, music has helped him get by.

“I listen to a lot of soul. I listen to like a lot of instrumentals. I listen to a lot of jazz just to keep me in a kind of place of Zen,” he explained.

Music is also a way of life for others. Dr. Roderick Little now leads one of the most soulful bands in the country: Sonic Boom of the South at Jackson State University. Their sound is an example of timeless music.

“Most important thing about music is, is that it’s so vast and vary, and it’s so important by being a universal language to where people can reach out, and find something that they can cling on to and make it their own,” Little stated.

Millennial artists, like Vitamin Cea, are examples of making music their own. Some of Cea’s poetry and songs speak on issues like police brutality and racial injustice.

“Nina Simone always spoke about the artist job being to reflect the times that we’re in. I a lot of times feel like it’s my job to bring joy, while also keeping people aware and alert of what’s happening,” said Cea.