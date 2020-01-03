Timeline of 5 inmate deaths at Mississippi prisons

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Prisons across Mississippi remain on lockdown as the Mississippi Department of Corrections investigates the recent deaths of five inmates.

Below is a timeline of the reported deaths:

December 29, 2019: One inmate killed at South Mississippi Correctional Institution. Inmate has not been identified.

January 1, 2020: One inmate killed at Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman. Inmate has been identified as Walter Earl Gates.

January 2, 2020: One inmate killed at Chickasaw County Regional Correctional Facility. Inmate has been identified as Gregory Emary.

January 2, 2020: One inmate killed at Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman. Inmate has not been identified.

January 3, 2020: One inmate killed at Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman. Inmate has been identified as Denorris Howell.

MDOC released an updated statement about the recent violence. You can read the statement by clicking this link.