Tips on cleaning homes while taking coronavirus precautions

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – By this time of the year, cutting down on clutter at home is on everyone’s to-do list. However, working and living safely has been challenging given the scarcity of cleaning supplies due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Shelby Taylor with Two Men and A Truck in Jackson said taking precautions while cleaning homes is important for their clients and employees.

“The guys are wearing masks and gloves during their moves. We have had to divide hand sanitizer as best as we could in all 17 of the trucks, so each truck has a hand sanitizer. We are just all working together as a team,” said Taylor.

Since people are still moving during the pandemic, Taylor also discussed how the company is adjusting to the needs of clients in a safely manner.

“Our doors have been open because people still need to move. We are essential. We are doing no contact box deliveries. So if anybody wants to start packing, it is a great time to get a head start even if it’s two months away,” said Taylor.

She also shared tips on maintaining safe sanitation and cleaning practices. The list can be viewed here.