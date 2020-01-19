To fight crime, Hattiesburg mayor pushes for camera system

Interactive Radar

HATTIESBURG, Ms. – The mayor of Hattiesburg is moving forward with a plan to install a camera surveillance system across town as a way to reduce crime.

Reports say Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker brought up the idea during a Facebook video message to his constituents during which he also discussed a recent crime spree that has seen four shootings over the weekend.

He said the city could move forward with a partnership with Project NOLA. That’s a New Orleans-based organization that works with cities and towns, organizations and individuals to put cameras and gunshot detectors in needed areas.

The information is transmitted to a center in New Orleans where an analyst provides information to officials on the ground.

