To-go cup ordinance passed for Highland Village

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A new ordinance, passed by the Jackson City Council, allows recreational drinking at Highland Village. The ordinance passed 6-1.

The ordinance allows people to carry to-go cups around Highland Village, while they enjoy restaurants and shop.

“This is just a way to enhance the ambiance of the Highland Village area, particularly the inner courtyard area,” said Councilman Ashby Foote. “It will enhance the customer experience for the people dining at the local restaurants and want to go spend some time in the courtyard area with their drinks.”

Councilman Foote said the city hopes to pass more ordinances like this in more areas.