To-Go Cup ordinances passed for Fondren, Belhaven Town Center

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- The City of Jackson unanimously passed a to-go cup ordinance for two areas in Jackson.

If you’re walking through Fondren or the Belhaven Town Center, you can enjoy an adult beverage on-the-go.

Council members said this will help businesses in those areas make up for losses due to COVID-19, and some business managers think this will be beneficial.

“I think it will continue to bring more people to Fondren. This has already turned into an area where people want to come and eat and drink and go from place to place. So, if you can come here and have a beer and take it with you when you walk down the street, I think it will just foster people moving around and staying in the area longer,” said David Moncrief, Manager of Barrelhouse.

The District and Highland Village are also allowing customers to have cups to go.