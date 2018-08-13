Today's Forecast

Hot and humid out there this afternoon across Mississippi! The heat index is near 100° for many of us. A small surface high centered over SW Mississippi is helping to hold back the rain this afternoon across our area.A stationary front has the Eastern half of the deep South seeing drier air, while to our West steady rain is ongoing thanks to an upper-level low, which is easy to distinguish on water vapor satellite imagery. Lows tonight will be dropping to the low 70s and skies will remain clear overnight. The next two days will be a bit hotter than usual for this time of year with more sunshine, lower rain chances, and heat index values near or just above 100°. A pattern shift will begin on Thursday and continue into the weekend, where deeper total moisture will push into Mississippi from the South. With that, chances of scattered storms are good for everyday for the second half of the week. Highs should be slightly cooler as well near the 90° mark.