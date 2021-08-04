Toddler shot at Advantages Apartments in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – According to Jackson Police Chief James Davis, a toddler has been taken to a local hospital after being shot. A three-year-old accidentally shot a 20-month-old child at the Advantages Apartment complex on Wednesday. The three-year-old old found the gun in the closet.

Davis said the toddler was shot in the shoulder, and the bullet exited the back. The toddler was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle.

The chief said the two were being watched by a 17-year-old.

At this time, there are no words on the child’s condition.