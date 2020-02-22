Toiletry drive held for flood victims in the metro area

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- To kick off one of Jackson’s biggest nights in music, Xperience Jxn and God’s Haven are collecting toiletries and cleaning supplies for flood victims in the metro area.

Before the Old School Hip Hop Reunion Concert takes place at the Mississippi Coliseum with artists such as Trina, Juvenile, Doug E. Fresh, and Mistikal, the two organizations thought it would be a great time to host a recovery relief drive.

“We’re asking people that are in the city and coming to the concert tonight to just simply bring donations of toiletries as well as cleaning supplies. And we’re out already today giving those out in different communities,” said organizer Yolanda Singleton.

They will be collecting donations until the start of the concert at 7 p.m.