Tom King named Mississippi Transportation Commission Chairman

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Transportation Commission named Commission Tom King, Southern Transportation District, as chairman.

“I am so honored to be elected as chairman; it is a responsibility I will take pride in,” said King. “As chairman, my goal is to ensure the commission continues to focus on sustaining a transportation infrastructure that promotes economic growth throughout the state, as well as the needs of the public when it comes to safety.”

King is entering his third term as Southern District Transportation Commissioner. First-time commissioners Willie Simmons, Central Transportation District, and John Caldwell, Northern Transportation District will join King on the board.