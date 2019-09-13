Tonight’s Friday the 13th Micromoon won’t Happen Again for 500 years

Jackson, MISS. (WJTV) – It’s something that happens only once every couple of decades — a full moon on Friday the 13th. Tonight’s show will be extra special, with the moon at its furthest point from Earth. This is known as the apogee and makes tonight’s moon a rare “Micromoon.”

A Micromoon appears 14% smaller and 30% darker when compared to a Supermoon. It can be considered the exact opposite of a the popular Supermoon occurrence. Tonight is also the Harvest Moon, which is the full moon closest to the autumnal equinox.

The superstitions that come with Friday the 13th, and a full moon will be combined this week, when both occurrences happen on the same day. According to NASA, only 1% of full moons fall on a Friday the 13th. Combine that low percentage with the fact that tonight is also a Micromoon, and you get an extremely rare show. This last happened in 1832 and won’t happen again for more than 500 years!

The full moon will occur Friday night at 11:32 PM in the Central Time Zone. This technically means that those in the Eastern Time Zone will miss out, with a full moon at 12:33 AM on Saturday.