Top Moments: GOP Debate

The candidates came fully loaded with data, talking points and an agenda to draw clear distinctions between themselves with voters.

12 News moderator Byron Brown gave 90 seconds per response with another 30 seconds for rebuttals. Questions this time around differed from before and included discussion about teacher pay, infrastructure needs, medicare reform, problems at the Department of Motor Vehicles and their thoughts on decisions made by Governor Phil Bryant’s administration.

On the issue of teacher pay, both agreed teachers deserve to be paid more. But, they don’t necessarily agree on how to get teachers up to par with the southeastern average in a timely manner.

A common divide among voters is which candidate is more conservative, which represents the establishment and whether that is necessarily a good thing. Both men took turns trying to distinguish their record.