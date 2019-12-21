Six arrested for human trafficking in Marion County

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WJTV)- The Pine Belt Anti-Human Trafficking Task Force charged six during an operation bust on Friday, Dec. 13 in Columbia.

The operation was aimed at targeting suspects who were attempting to exploit or entice children for sexual purposes, solicit prostitutes and possibly identify victims of human trafficking.

Two men were charged with enticement of a child to meet for sexual purposes. Four others were charged with misdemeanor procuring prostitution.

Law enforcement agencies that participated in the operation were The Columbia Police Department, Homeland Security, Mississippi Department of Corrections, The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office, 12th District Narcotics Enforcement Team, Purvis Police Department, Waveland Police Department, The Hinds County Sheriff’s Office and The Meridian Public Schools Campus Police.

Not-for-profit organizations that provided volunteers and logistical support were Klaas Kids, FREE International, Called2Rescue, Anonymity Rescue Ministries and The Center for Violence Prevention.