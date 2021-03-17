Tornado damages chicken houses in Wayne County

WAYNESBORO, Miss. (WJTV) – A tornado damaged chicken houses in Wayne County on Wednesday, March 17. The storm has also been blamed for downed power lines in the area.

Authorities said if you see downed power lines, you should avoid them because they could be live. Drivers are also advised to use caution on the roads.

According to officials, there have been no injuries or casualties reported as of Wednesday evening. Crews with Dixie Electric are working to restore power. They expect to have the outages restored overnight.

Earlier in the day, the Wayne County EMA said tornado damage was reported near Highway 98 between Laurel and Waynesboro. The initial tornado warning for Wayne County was issued at 12:00 p.m.

