Tornado likely touched down in West Jackson, says NWS

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The National Weather Service said a brief tornado likely touched down in West Jackson Wednesday morning.

The tornado was likely on the ground for two to three minutes, from Highway 80 to Clinton Boulevard near I-220. The storm did not have a warning on it at the time.

Crews with the National Weather Service plan to survey the area later Wednesday afternoon to confirm whether a tornado touched down.

On Wednesday morning, Entergy Mississippi reported 285 power outages in the area.

