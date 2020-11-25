Tornado likely touched down in West Jackson, says NWS

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The National Weather Service said a brief tornado likely touched down in West Jackson Wednesday morning.

The tornado was likely on the ground for two to three minutes, from Highway 80 to Clinton Boulevard near I-220. The storm did not have a warning on it at the time.

Crews with the National Weather Service plan to survey the area later Wednesday afternoon to confirm whether a tornado touched down.

On Wednesday morning, Entergy Mississippi reported 285 power outages in the area.

First damage photos are coming in of a likely brief tornado touchdown in West Jackson this morning. 🌪️ Significant tree damage reported from around 7:30 AM near Jackson Fire Department Station 15 on Clinton Blvd. 📷: Princess Williams @WJTV @NWSJacksonMS #MSwx pic.twitter.com/8md8MYugsq — Jacob Lanier (@JacobLanierWx) November 25, 2020

