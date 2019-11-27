Tornado rips through Star, Mississippi causing serious damage

STAR, Miss. (WJTV) One storm produced two tornadoes in central Mississippi. Star, Mississippi experienced a tornado causing damage to several homes.

The storm caused power outages, wind damage, down trees and power lines over roads.

Tornado aftermath in Star, MS

12 News spoke with two brothers that witnessed the tornado and suffered damage to their property.

Jacob Knight says, “We walked out into the living room and the French doors blew open and the surge of wind knocked us down”.

There was also damage to their father’s classic mustangs.

Cameron Knight says, “These are my dad’s toys two classic mustangs the green one was a gift for graduation when I was a senior”.

