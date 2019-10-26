Tornado strikes Alabama

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WJTV/WKRG)- Our neighbors in Alabama are dealing with severe weather damage. A tornado tore through Mobile County leaving a path of destruction. A terrifying tornado captured on camera. The twister sent debris flying and tore off roofs. The twister rattled neighbors sand them sent running for cover. So far there’s no reports of anyone being hurt We will keep you updated on the aftermath of this tornado, and stay up to date on the weather wherever you are by downloading the WJTV 12 weather app to your phone at the app store and on google play.