Tornado strikes Alabama

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV)- There are many Union Civil War soldiers buried in the Natchez National Cemetery-- many of them African American. And not all of them died in the War. Most of them, in fact, came back home and took leadership roles in the community- making Natchez one of the leading centers for African American progress after the Civil War.

>> Darrell White: If Harlem had been considered the capital of Black America during the renaissance period- if you went back to the period of Reconstruction, the Capitol of Black America was here in Natchez.