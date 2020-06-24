Tornado warning issued for Pike and Walthall counties

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- The National Weather Service has issued a tornado warning for Pike and Walthall Counties until 7:15 a.m.

If you live in these areas, please get into your safe place.

6:33 AM – Weak rotation could produce a tornado at any time near in northern Walthall County. Seek shelter Dinan, Salem, and Darbun. Team is tracking LIVE: https://t.co/U3FkGLiz7C @WJTV #MSwx pic.twitter.com/luxNyREhHg — Jacob Lanier (@JacobLanierWx) June 24, 2020

Tornado warning! If you live in Osyka, get in your safe place. The warning is for Pike and Walthall Counties. @StormTeam12 pic.twitter.com/Bfd4XRFkwM — Andrew Harrison WJTV (@AndrewWJTV) June 24, 2020

