Breaking News
Continuing Coronavirus Coverage in Mississippi

Tornado warning issued for Pike and Walthall counties

News
Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- The National Weather Service has issued a tornado warning for Pike and Walthall Counties until 7:15 a.m.

If you live in these areas, please get into your safe place.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories