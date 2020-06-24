Tornado warning issued for Pike and Walthall counties

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- The National Weather Service has issued a tornado warning for Pike and Walthall Counties until 7:15 a.m.
If you live in these areas, please get into your safe place.
