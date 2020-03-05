Tornado warning system worked, but effectiveness unknown

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – As Tennessee heals after tornadoes ripped across the state, knowing just how many people received a heads up before the storm hit in the wee hours of the night will likely remain a mystery. Emergency officials say the warning systems worked properly.

There have not been reports of failures in getting information as quickly as possible. But they said there is no way of knowing who received the warning.

The tornado began its wild path of destruction well after midnight, when most people were in bed, and resulted in 24 dead and many more injured.