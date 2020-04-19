Tornado watch issued until 7:00 PM

WJTV
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A tornado watch has been issued for most of Central Mississippi until 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, April 19.
⚠️ New TORNADO WATCH for most of Central Mississippi until 7 PM. Multiple rounds of storms with strong tornadoes are possible through the afternoon & evening, along with significant damaging winds and large hail. @WJTV #MSwx pic.twitter.com/W22kUaejPt— Jacob Lanier (@JacobLanierWx) April 19, 2020
