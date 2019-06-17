Toronto police say 2 people shot at Raptors parade; 2 people arrested

TORONTO, ON – JUNE 17: Toronto Raptors player Pascal Siakam rides on the bus during the Toronto Raptors Championship parade on June 13, 2019 in Toronto, ON, Canada. (Photo by Julian Avram/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

A shooting was reported Monday at or near the Toronto Raptors’ NBA Championship celebration, Toronto Police said.

Two people are in custody after the incident at Nathan Phillips Square, the department said on Twitter.

Police have located two victims. Their injuries are “serious but not life threatening,” police said.

Two firearms were also recovered and emergency responders are on the scene.

Toronto Police spokesperson David Hopkinson told CNN it’s not clear if the shooting was actually at the parade or close to it.

Images on social media showed people running from the area.

On Thursday, the Raptors became the first team outside the United US to win an NBA championship.

Fans had gathered Monday to celebrate the Raptors’ victory over the Golden State Warriors in the 4-2 series.