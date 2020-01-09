Toshiba to open distribution center in Horn Lake

HORN LAKE, Miss. (WJTV) – Toshiba America Business Solutions will open distribution operations in Horn Lake. The project will cost $14 million, and it’s expected to create 40 jobs.

“The tremendous success DeSoto County’s distribution industry has experienced in 2019 alone is unparalleled, as companies, including Toshiba, have generated nearly 2,000 jobs for the area’s workforce,” Gov. Phil Bryant said. “There is no doubt that strong momentum will continue in 2020. The region’s outstanding transportation network allows industry leaders ease-of-access to their customers, and more and more companies continue to discover the many benefits of a North Mississippi location.”

Toshiba is locating distribution operations in a 328,355-square-foot facility in the Core 5 DeSoto 55 Logistics Center.

“Toshiba is pleased to establish operations in Mississippi,” said R. Steven Tungate, Toshiba America Business Solutions vice president and general manager, Service, Supply Chain Management and Innovation. “Our new facility allows us to expand our distribution footprint to better serve our clientele.”

The Mississippi Development Authority is assisting with equipment relocation. The city of Horn Lake and DeSoto County are providing property tax exemptions in support of the project.

“This is a strategic win in 2020 for Mississippi as Toshiba is recognized around the world for the innovation, quality and value of their products and services, said MDA Executive Director Glenn McCullough, Jr. “Thanks to the DeSoto County Economic Development Council and the DeSoto County Board of Supervisors for their teamwork with MDA to bring Toshiba to Mississippi.”

Toshiba plans to open the distribution center in August 2020.