Touch a Truck Jackson goes virtual

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – In its eight-year, Touch A Truck Jackson will be virtual. Touch A Truck Jackson gives children the chance to climb inside, explore and learn about trucks, emergency response vehicles, heavy machinery, and other equipment.

This year’s virtual event will be free of charge, according to the Junior League of Jackson. Touch A Truck will be offering a VIP option for young learners.

Leaders said STEM kits will be $30, and additional kits can be purchased at a reduced rate of $20.

This year’s event will be on Saturday, March 27.