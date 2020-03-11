Touch a Truck scheduled for March 28 at Trustmark Park

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Touch A Truck® Jackson 2020 will be at Trustmark Park on March 28, 2020. The event will be presented by the Junior League of Jackson.

Touch A Truck® Jackson offers opportunities for children to explore, climb and touch trucks, emergency response vehicles, heavy machinery and other equipment.

The event will kick off with the VIP Big Wheel Breakfast on March 28, from 8:30 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. This event provides attendees with breakfast under the VIP tent and offers early access to exhibits before general admission gates open. Tickets are $30 each and include breakfast and admission for one adult and one child under 12. Additional children’s VIP tickets can be purchased for $20 each. Tickets are limited.

Touch A Truck® Jackson general admission gates open on Saturday, March 28, at 10:00 a.m., and the event runs until 4:00 p.m. All attendees over the age of two require a ticket to attend. Tickets are $5 each or can be purchased in a Family Five Pack for $20.

VIP Big Wheel Breakfast and general admission tickets for Touch A Truck® Jackson can be purchased online at www.touchatruckjackson.com through noon on Friday, March 27. General admission tickets will also be available at the gate on Saturday, March 28. No admittance after 3:30 p.m.

All money raised during the fundraising efforts of Touch A Truck® Jackson directly supports the mission of the Junior League of Jackson.