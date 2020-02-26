Tougaloo Baseball home games affected by flooding

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Tougaloo College announced that the 2020 baseball season home games are in jeopardy of being washed away after the recent rain and flooding.

“We, as an institution and as a baseball team, find ourselves in an unfortunate position, while the young men on this baseball team have the desire to play this game as much as any other in this city and state, our facilities simply are not safe, suitable or playable for the team to take the field. We’ve been very fortunate to be able to practice over at Smith-Wills Stadium, but even that has had its challenges with conflicts in scheduling,” said Head Coach Earl Sanders.

Sanders said he is in talks with administration and other local sports and political leaders regarding a solution. The Tougaloo Bulldogs Baseball team is currently 5-10, with 16 home games remaining.