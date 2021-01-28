Tougaloo College, Alcorn State gain partnerships with Google, Thurgood Marshall College Fund

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Thursday, Google announced 16 new schools are joining its Grow with Google HBCU Career Readiness Program, including Alcorn State University and Tougaloo College.

Through a $1 million investment in the Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF), the program provides digital skills workshops in HBCU career centers to help Black students prepare for the workforce.

“We are excited and extremely grateful to be selected by Google, in partnership with the Thurgood Marshall College Fund, to participate in the Grow with Google (GwG) HBCU Career-Readiness Program. Their support is energizing,” said Dr. Carmen J. Walters, President of Tougaloo College. “This generous gift will help ensure our graduates have career-readiness skills and are technologically prepared to enter and thrive in meaningful and purposeful careers. Furthermore, this funding will also allow us to further our mission of providing our state and nation with highly-qualified employees, ultimately stimulating economic growth.”

This $1 million Grow with Google investment is part of a $15 million commitment to upskill Black workers. Announced by Google CEO Sundar Pichai last June, the investment aims to help Black job seekers learn new skills in partnership with national workforce development organizations.

“I am excited that Alcorn State University was chosen to be part of the Grow with Google HBCU Career Readiness Program. This program will help our students to continue to develop the critical job skills and confidence necessary to excel in an increasingly digital workplace. The program will also provide essential career readiness training designed to give our students opportunities to prepare today for the careers of tomorrow,” said Felecia M. Nave, Ph.D. President, Alcorn State University