Tougaloo College announces 2020 commencement plan

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Office of Academic Affairs, along with President Carmen J. Walters and the Tougaloo College family, announced plans to celebrate the Class of 2020.

Based on recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the commencement exercise will be held on the campus green in front of Historic Woodworth Chapel on Sunday, August 2 at 8:00 a.m.

The ceremony will be a closed event and not open to the public. There will also be a limited number of guests for each graduate and limited number of people allowed on campus.

In the event of inclement weather, commencement will be held inside Kroger Gymnasium.

Eric H. Holder, Jr., the 82nd U.S. Attorney General, will serve as the virtual commencement speaker.

The full statement from Leon Wilson, Provost and President for Academic Affairs, is below:

“Tougaloo College takes the position that we must and will protect the health and safety of our

graduates, their families, the campus community, and all members of the Tougaloo College

family at this time. Because there will be a limit on the number of guests each graduate is

allowed and the number of people allowed on the campus, Commencement 2020 will be a closed

event and not open to the public. We, however, invite you to watch via livestream to share in

this special occasion; and further information will be shared as we approach August 2.“

“Though we are disappointed that we are unable to execute commencement in the fashion we are

accustomed to, we are comfortable with this decision to keep our College family’s health and safety

a priority. We are proud of our newest Tougaloo College Eagles, and we congratulate

them on this milestone. We have given them their wings to soar, and we know that the best is

yet to come.”

