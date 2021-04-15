Tougaloo College receives $120K in Retool Your School grants

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Thursday, The Home Depot announced Tougaloo College will receive $120,000 in Retool Your School grants

Tougaloo College, along with Jackson State University and Coahoma Community College, are part of the 30 Historically Black Colleges & Universities (HBCUs) selected to receive campus improvement grants this year.

According to The Home Depot, Tougaloo College received the Campaign of the Year Award. Jackson State will receive $50,000, and Coahoma Community College will receive $75,000.