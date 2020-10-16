Tougaloo College receives $4M to establish endowed scholarship

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Tougaloo College announced the establishment of a $4 million scholarship endowment in honor of Beverly Wade Hogan, Ph.D., president emerita of Tougaloo College. The funds were given by philanthropist and astronomers, Drs. Julie Lutz and George Wallerstein.

“Dr. George Wallerstein and his wife, Dr. Julie Lutz, are long-time friends and sustained donors of Tougaloo College. They were such integral participants throughout my presidency and it has been my special privilege to know them and have them as part of our circle of friends and supporters. I am humbled and grateful for their gift to Tougaloo College to establish an endowed scholarship in honor of my presidency and legacy, with scholarship recipients bearing the name of Hogan Scholars,” said Hogan. “I am absolutely ecstatic for Tougaloo, and what this gift offers the college. It provides a significant infusion of scholarship opportunities for students who want a Tougaloo education. Also, this gift provides the college a more competitive edge in attracting students and is certainly a call to others to invest in Tougaloo.”

Dr. Hogan served as the 13th president of Tougaloo College, beginning in 2002 until her retirement in June 2019.

For more information on the Dr. Beverly Wade Hogan Endowed Scholarship or to provide a generous gift to Tougaloo College, please visit www.tougaloo.edu and click GIVE or call the Office of Institutional Advancement at (601) 977-7871.

LATEST STORIES: