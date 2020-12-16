Tougaloo College receives $6 million gift from Mackenzie Scott

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Wednesday, Tougaloo College in Jackson announced the awarding of a $6 million gift from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott. The $6 million gift is the single largest gift from an individual donor in the history of Tougaloo College.

“We are deeply grateful to philanthropist MacKenzie Scott for her generosity that enables us to advance major initiatives at Tougaloo College,” said President Dr. Carmen J. Walters. “This remarkable gift is impactful and ensures the College continues its forward momentum. Furthermore, it will encourage others to join us to further our mission of educating and preparing self-directed leaders capable of navigating a rapidly changing global landscape. This is an incredibly exciting time for Tougaloo College.”

The one-time, $6 million gift will be placed in the recently established Preserving and Advancing Excellence Fund and will be used to support major initiatives at the college.



On Tuesday, Alcorn State University announced a historic $25 million gift from Scott.

