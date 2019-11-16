Tourist experts predict JSU VS. Southern game to pump $2.5 Million into city economy

JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) – While the Jackson State Tigers gear up for the boombox classic Saturday against the Southern Jaguars thousands of fans will be flocking through Jackson.

This means more chances for business owners to rake in higher weekend profits around the city.

College football is back in the Jackson Metro this weekend and the city’s tourism industry is taking notice.

Outside the Jackson State ticket office on campus fans from both sides lined up a whole day early to get their seats.

“I was a member of the sonic boom of the south,” Jackson State Alum Kobie Vaughn told us. “My father went to Southern University, so house divided but it’s always a fun time to get together and have fun.”

“My husband is a graduate of Southern University, I’m a graduate of Jackson State and it’s our house divided,” Dawn Rogers said. “But this is our time of the year to do this.”

JSU athletics expects this game to have the highest attendance of the whole season. Something Visit Jackson is taking advantage of.

“About $2.5 MILLION and that is with anticipation of 6,000 people coming in from outside the city,” Kim Lewis of Visit Jackson explained. “We’re anticipating more than 20,000 attendees which have grown over the last few years.”

Downtown, the historic King Edwards hotel has almost completely sold out, as well as the Westin. Outside football within walking distance fans can get food and live music.

“Tonight we have Randy Wild Man Brown from 90.1 DJ’ing tonight,” Cowboy’s Saloon Co-Owner Michael Volbrecht said. “Make sure we’re stocked up on all the beer and sometimes we will run specials.”

“Shop and enjoy people that are coming in from Louisiana,” Rogers said. “As well we’re going to be tailgating tomorrow.”

To avoid overflow at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium the Farmers Market will also be opening up for parking exclusively for Southern fans to tailgate.

Kick-Off between the JSU Tigers and the Southern jaguars will be at 2:00 P.M. on Saturday. Don’t forget to watch the full recap of the game with highlights and reaction from the teams from our WJTV 12 sports crew.

