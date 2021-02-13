Tow truck operator killed in crash after driver loses control during icy conditions, says MHP

WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) is investigating a crash that killed a tow truck operator in Warren County.

According to MHP, a trooper was working a one-vehicle crash on I-20 W. near Bovina just before 9:30 Friday night. While attempting to remove a vehicle from the road that was involved in a previous crash, a 2018 Toyota Tacoma lost control on the icy road, collided with the tow truck and struck the tow truck operator.

The operator has been identified as 44-year-old George Spratley of Bovina. He died from his injuries. Ward’s Wrecker Service Inc. released a statement about Spratley’s passing on Facebook.

It’s with a heavy heart that we have to say good bye to one of our finest. George Spratley will be deeply missed. George was struck by a passing vehicle while doing a recovery last night on I-20 in Warren County. Please pray for him and his family during this rough time and please slow down and move over for your first responders. Ward’s Wrecker Service Inc.

The driver and the passenger in the Toyota Tacoma were not injured. This crash is currently under investigation.