Town hall in two minutes

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)– A coronavirus town hall bringing your questions straight to the governor.
Over the last few weeks under the COVID-19 pandemic, unemployment in Mississippi has soared. The governor says about 90,000 Mississippians are out of a job.
A bulk of the viewer questions we received centered around unemployment.
Questions brought to the attention of the Mississippi State Department of Health were African-Americans being 52-percent of COVID-19 cases in Mississippi and 71-percent of deaths. State epidemiologist Paul Byers says many had underlying health conditions but whether they had insurance is data is something they need to look at and also whether they had access to care.