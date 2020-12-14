Town of D’Lo facing more economic struggles due to COVID-19 pandemic

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – While many are preparing for an end to the coronavirus with the vaccine in sight, the effects of the virus still linger in many places in Mississippi where many economies go unsupplied.

In a town with one convenience store, the love of community is the only thing holding the town up.

Last September, the town loss its major source of sales tax with a truck stop, shortly after COVID-19 hit, and a lot of the business shut down for five months. Since then, the town has had little funds to supply its own Marshals Office with adequate supplies to serve and protect. Now, two Marshals work for free.

“In this current time in law enforcement, if somebody doesn’t stand up to provide service as a peace officer in a town like this who else is going to stand up,” expressed Marshal Richard Dean and Marshal Ray Fairfield.

Supplies for these marshals have come from out of their own pockets and from donations from Byram, Simpson and Pearl Counties which they are grateful for.

The Marshalls still had to start a Go Fund Me to raise 30,000 to get the rest of the supplies they need.

LATEST STORIES: