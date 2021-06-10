Town of Edwards welcomes new mayor

EDWARDS, Miss. (WJTV) — On Tuesday, Edwards mayor-elect Lekentric Caston beat out his opponents, including the current mayor Marcus Wallace.

The Jackson State University (JSU) grad, supervisor, church chairman and soon to be mayor said he’s looking forward to serving at an official level.

“I grew up in this town many, many years ago,” Caston said. “I know the ups and downs of the community. I know the needs of the community. I wanna give back to the community. That’s the reason I decided to run for mayor.”

Caston’s mission will be focusing on young people, but also offering options for the senior members of the community

“I would love to get a recreation center that could be utilized by both the youths and the elderly people,” Caston said. “The youths come for after school programs and the elderly will be there during the daytime.”

Mayor Wallace said he’s rooting for his successor, and he hopes Caston will call on him anytime he needs support come July first.

“I hope that the citizens as a whole get behind him pray for him, lift him up, support him,” Wallace said. “It’s gonna be a learning process for him. I’m going to make sure he understands that I’ll do anything I can to help him be successful.”

Mayor Wallace said it’s bittersweet leaving the office. He’ll miss his position, but he’s looking forward to taking more personal time with family and friends.